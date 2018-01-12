Coming Up
Watch World Cup freestyle skiiing in Colorado
Watch as some of the world's best freestyle skiers compete in halfpipe and slopestyle events at a World Cup stop in Snowmass Mountain, Colo.
Live coverage begins today at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above today at 4 p.m. ET to watch live action from a World Cup halfpipe skiing event in Snowmass Mountain, Colo.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.
You can also catch more freestyle skiing action on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
