Road To The Olympic Games

Watch freestyle skiing World Cup moguls from Calgary

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Calgary, featuring Canadian stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Calgary, AB 0:00
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET to watch World Cup moguls action from Calgary.

Mikael Kingsbury and Justin Dufour-Lapointe will lead the Canadian charge on home soil.

