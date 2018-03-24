Canada's Dara Howell tops big air podium at freestyle skiing World Cup
Fellow Canadian Megan Cressey captures bronze, while Teal Harle is 3rd on men's side
Canada's Dara Howell was golden Saturday in the women's big air event at the freestyle skiing World Cup in Quebec City.
The Huntsville, Ont., native topped the podium with a score of 175.00 ahead of Italy's Silvia Bertagna (174.00), while fellow Canadian Megan Cressey (152.80) earned bronze.
Howell, who finished 21st in the slopestyle event at Pyeongchang last month, reached the podium for the first time this year.
"I just wanted to come out, do my 10, do my switch-right 7, and wherever that put me it was going to put me," said Howell, who won Olympic gold in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Games. "This is my first big air contest so I'm happy to walk away with the win."
On the men's side, Teal Harle had Canada's second bronze of the day with a score of 182.00.
Norway's Christian Nummedal was first with 189.00 ahead of Sweden's Hugo Burvall.
Canadians Evan McEachran and Max Moffat finished fifth and sixth.
With files from the Canadian Press
