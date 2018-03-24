Canada's Dara Howell tops big air podium at freestyle skiing World Cup

Canada's Dara Howell was golden Saturday in the women's big air event at the freestyle skiing World Cup in Quebec City.

The Huntsville, Ont., native topped the podium with a score of 175.00 ahead of Italy's Silvia Bertagna (174.00), while fellow Canadian Megan Cressey (152.80) earned bronze.

Canadian Dara Howell had just enough in her final jump to take over top spot and win in the final World Cup event of the season. 2:07

Canada's Megan Cressey pulls into third after scoring a 71.80 on her final jump in the World Cup big air final. 1:38

Howell, who finished 21st in the slopestyle event at Pyeongchang last month, reached the podium for the first time this year.

"I just wanted to come out, do my 10, do my switch-right 7, and wherever that put me it was going to put me," said Howell, who won Olympic gold in slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Games. "This is my first big air contest so I'm happy to walk away with the win."

On the men's side, Teal Harle had Canada's second bronze of the day with a score of 182.00.

Teal Hearle wound up on the podium in Quebec City after his final jump was just enough to secure the bronze medal. 2:54

Norway's Christian Nummedal was first with 189.00 ahead of Sweden's Hugo Burvall.

In the final World Cup event of the season, Christian Nummedal went out on top after taking gold in Quebec City. 1:47

Canadians Evan McEachran and Max Moffat finished fifth and sixth.