Canada's ski cross team gambles Marielle Thompson will be ready for Olympics

Marielle Thompson, who suffered a serious knee injury in October, is one of eight athletes named Monday to Canada's ski cross team for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Thompson was a surprise inclusion after the reigning Olympic champion suffered a ruptured ACL and MCL during a training run in October.

Alpine Canada named the 25-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., to the team with the hope she'll be ready to compete in February. The Olympics run from Feb. 9-25.

Thompson captured her third World Cup Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup champion in 2017.

Another notable is Chris Del Bosco, who will be competing in his third Games. His best finish came in 2010 when he finished fourth in the inaugural Olympic competition.

Other members of the team: