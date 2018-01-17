Travis Gerrits withdraws from Olympic qualifying to focus on injury rehab
Canadian aerial skier says 'time has come to take care of myself'
While Canadian aerial skiers will get their last chance to qualify for the Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., this weekend, Travis Gerrits has decided to withdraw from the process in order to focus on healing.
Freestyle Canada said Tuesday that Gerrits, 26, "anticipates devoting the next few months to rehabilitation."
The Milton, Ont., native, who competed for Canada at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, acknowledged that it is time to shift his focus to healing.
"I've had my share of injuries during my career and the time has come to take care of myself," says Gerrits.
"I might not be at the Games this year, but my goal is nonetheless to get back in top mental and physical shape and be ready for the next phase, whatever that might be.
The Olympics begin on Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
