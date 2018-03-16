Skip to Main Content
Canada's Yuki Tsubota captures World Cup slopestyle bronze

Canada's Yuki Tsubota soared to bronze in women's slopestyle skiing at the final World Cup race of the season in Seiseralm, Italy on Friday.

24-year-old freestyle skier earns 2nd-career podium at season finale in Italy

Yuki Tsubota, seen above where she finished sixth at the Olympics, reached the World Cup podium for the second time in her career with a bronze in the women's ski slopestyle event in Seiseralm, Italy on Friday. (Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE)
The Whistler, B.C. resident earned a score of 80.00 for her best run to secure third.

American Caroline Claire took gold at 84.00, while Isabel Atkin of Great Britain claimed silver with a score of 80.40.

Dara Howell of Huntsville, Ont., was one of eight competitors to qualify for the final and finished seventh.

Elena Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., Sofia Tchernetsky of Whistler, and Quebec City resident Kim Lamarre were in the field of 20 skiers, but did not advance. 

Tsubota, 24, reached the top of the World Cup podium at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in January 2016.

Tsubota finished sixth at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. 

