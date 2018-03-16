Canada's Yuki Tsubota captures World Cup slopestyle bronze

Canada's Yuki Tsubota soared to bronze in women's slopestyle skiing at the final World Cup race of the season in Seiseralm, Italy on Friday.

The Whistler, B.C. resident earned a score of 80.00 for her best run to secure third.

Whistler, B.C.'s Yuki Tsubota landed on the podium for the first time this season, in the last FIS World Cup slopestyle event of the season at Seiseralm, in Italy. 2:20

American Caroline Claire took gold at 84.00, while Isabel Atkin of Great Britain claimed silver with a score of 80.40.

Dara Howell of Huntsville, Ont., was one of eight competitors to qualify for the final and finished seventh.

Elena Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., Sofia Tchernetsky of Whistler, and Quebec City resident Kim Lamarre were in the field of 20 skiers, but did not advance.

Whistler, B.C.'s Yuki Tsubota earned bronze, her first medal of the season, at the final FIS World Cup ski slopestyle event of the season at Seiseralm in Italy 0:33

Tsubota, 24, reached the top of the World Cup podium at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in January 2016.

Tsubota finished sixth at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.