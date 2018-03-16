Canada's Yuki Tsubota captures World Cup slopestyle bronze
24-year-old freestyle skier earns 2nd-career podium at season finale in Italy
Canada's Yuki Tsubota soared to bronze in women's slopestyle skiing at the final World Cup race of the season in Seiseralm, Italy on Friday.
The Whistler, B.C. resident earned a score of 80.00 for her best run to secure third.
American Caroline Claire took gold at 84.00, while Isabel Atkin of Great Britain claimed silver with a score of 80.40.
Dara Howell of Huntsville, Ont., was one of eight competitors to qualify for the final and finished seventh.
Elena Gaskell of Vernon, B.C., Sofia Tchernetsky of Whistler, and Quebec City resident Kim Lamarre were in the field of 20 skiers, but did not advance.
Tsubota, 24, reached the top of the World Cup podium at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in January 2016.
Tsubota finished sixth at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.