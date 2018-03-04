Kevin Drury races to World Cup gold, capping big weekend for Canadian ski cross

Kevin Drury and Brittany Phelan each landed on the podium for the second-straight day at the World Cup ski cross event in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Drury, who crashed out and settled for fourth in the big final in Pyeongchang, earned his first-career World Cup victory on Sunday, improving upon the silver he captured on Saturday.

The Toronto native finished ahead of Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr, Filip Flisar of Slovenia and Armin Niederer of Switzerland, respectively.

Since taking home silver at the Olympic Winter Games, Mont-Tremblant, Que.'s, Phelan has now claimed silver in consecutive World Cup races.

On the women's side, Phelan, 26, finished behind Sandra Naeslund of Sweden. Switzerland's Fanny Smith, who claimed bronze at the Olympics, was third.

Tiana Gairns of Prince George, B.C., competed in the small final to come away with eighth place.

After reaching the top of the podium in Pyeongchang, Kelsey Serwa, 28, of Kelowna B.C., was injured in a crash earlier this week and did not compete in Russia.

Naeslund leads the World Cup ski cross standings with 870 points. Fanny Smith overtook second with 539, followed by Phelan at 489.

Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland leads the men's standings with 462 points, ahead of Jean Frederic Chapuis (403) and the 29-year-old Drury at 398.

Phelan and Drury each earned their first World Cup podiums on the same day in Switzerland in December.