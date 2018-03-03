Brittany Phelan, Kevin Drury land on podium in World Cup ski cross

Canada had a successful outing in the first World Cup ski cross event since Pyeongchang, capturing two medals in Sunny Valley, Russia on Saturday.

Brittany Phelan won silver on the women's side and Kevin Drury brought home silver on the men's side.

Phelan equalled her Olympic mark, where she also won silver. Switzerland's Fanny Smith won gold, while Katrin Ofner of Austria took bronze.

The 2nd-place finish in Russia pushed Phelan up to fourth overall in the World Cup standings.

Kevin Drury, who had to settle for fourth in Pyeongchang after crashing in the big final, found the podium just behind Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr. Jean Frederic Chapuis of France was third.

After each winning gold medals during last month's Olympics in the event, Kelsey Serwa and Brady Leman failed to find the podium.

Serwa was injured in a crash and did not compete in the final and Leman did not advance past the 1/8th final stage.

Other Canadians in the event included Tiana Gairns who finished 12th on the women's side and Mathieu Leduc, who placed 29th on the men's side.

Phelan and Drury each earned their first World Cup podiums on the same day in Switzerland in December.