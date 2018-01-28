Skip to Main Content
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand narrowly misses podium at Winter X Games

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand narrowly misses podium at Winter X Games

A year after placing third in the men's ski slopestyle competition, Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand fell just short of repeating the feat at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo. on Sunday.

Canadian freestyle skier finishes 1 point off 3rd in men's ski slopestyle competition

CBC Sports
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, seen above in a file photo, finished in fifth place, just one point off the podium in the men's ski slopestyle competition at the Winter X Games. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
A year after placing third in the men's ski slopestyle competition, Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand fell just short of repeating the feat at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo. on Sunday.

Going into his final run, Beaulieu-Marchand was in last place in the field of eight skiers.

The Quebec City native proceeded to score 91.00 which left him just a single point off Switzerland's Andri Ragettli (92.00) for the final spot on the podium.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut took the gold (93.00) while Norway's Oystein Braaten (92.33) won silver.

A veteran of eight Winter X Games, Beaulieu-Marchand will represent Canada in his second Olympic Games after placing 12th in Sochi.

