Olympic gold medallist Hanyu to skip figure skating world championships
Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu will miss this month's world championships because of pain in his right ankle.
23-year-old captured title in Pyeongchang despite injury suffered in November
The world championships will take place in Milan, Italy, from March 21-25.
Hanyu, who became the first back-to-back Olympic men's figure skating champion in 66 years at last month's Pyeongchang Games, damaged ligaments in his ankle after falling in practice at the NHK trophy in November.
The 23-year-old Japanese skater recovered to successfully defend the title he won at the 2014 Sochi Games.
"I am unable to participate in the world championships, but will dedicate myself to treatment and rehabilitation so that I can return soon," Hanyu said in a statement released by the Japan Skating Federation.
