Click on the video player above on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET to watch the World Synchronized Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden, concluding with the free program.

Canada has two entries at the event: Nexxice and Les Supremes.

Nexxice earned bronze in 2017 and has had success in recent years, taking gold in 2015 and a string of silvers from 2012-14.

Russian team Paradise is the defending champion, while Marigold IceUnity (Finland) captured silver last year.