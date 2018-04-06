Coming Up
Watch the World Synchronized Skating Championships
Watch the 2018 World Synchronized Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden beginning on Friday, April 6 at 12 p.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden
Click on the video player above to watch the World Synchronized Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. with the short program.
Return on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET for the free program.
Canada has two entries at the event: Nexxice and Les Supremes.
Nexxice earned bronze in 2017 and has had success in recent years, taking gold in 2015 and a string of silvers from 2012-14.
Russian team Paradise is the defending champion, while Marigold IceUnity (Finland) captured silver last year.
