CBC Sports presents Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne

CBC Sports presents Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, stream CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the sport's standard bearers in Ice Dance. 0:00
Click on the video player above Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne.

You can also watch it on CBC Television at 7 p.m. local time.

In the world of competitive figure skating, Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the sport's standard bearers in ice dance.

Roxanne is not about their quest for a fourth Olympic medal, but rather the creation of a program designed to be remembered for a lifetime — one inspired by art, honed by a passionate supporting cast and to be performed by the greatest ice dance pair in Canadian history.

