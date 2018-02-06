Coming Up
CBC Sports presents Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne
On Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, stream CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne.
Stream on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir: Roxanne.
You can also watch it on CBC Television at 7 p.m. local time.
In the world of competitive figure skating, Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the sport's standard bearers in ice dance.
Roxanne is not about their quest for a fourth Olympic medal, but rather the creation of a program designed to be remembered for a lifetime — one inspired by art, honed by a passionate supporting cast and to be performed by the greatest ice dance pair in Canadian history.
