Skip to Main Content
Tessa Virtue strikes a pose with Vogue Japan

Road To The Olympic Games

Tessa Virtue strikes a pose with Vogue Japan

2018 just keeps getting better for Tessa Virtue, and she set the bar pretty high with two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February. But a dream came true for the athletic fashionista when she had the opportunity to shoot with world renowned fashion magazine Vogue Japan.

Olympic skating champion also lone Canadian on ESPNWs 25 most famous female athletes

Tanya Casole-Gouveia · for CBC Sports ·
Canadian ice dance champion Tessa Virtue called her fashion shoot with the Japanese edition of Vogue "an absolute dream come true" and shared photos and video from the shoot to her social media accounts. (Instagram.com/tessavirtue17)
comments

Tessa Virtue is having a pretty good year.

She set the bar high in February when she and ice-dance partner Scott Moir won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics. 

Since then media and sponsorship opportunities have been robust for Virtue, from touring with Stars on Ice, to print ads and commercials, even an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she and Moir played a game of The definitely not dating game

It's no wonder the 29-year-old London, Ont. native was included on ESPNW's list of 25 most famous female athletes in the world. She is the lone Canadian on the list. 

'Dream come true'

If that's not enough to keep the Canadian ice dance queen smiling, on Tuesday she was in Tokyo living "an absolute dream come true" as she shared behind-the-scenes moments from her fashion shoot with the Japanese edition of Vogue.

A scroll through Virtue's Instagram feed and one can tell her style and fashion sense is an important part of her personality, both on and off the ice, so it's no surprise that she was excited at the opportunity with the world's premiere fashion magazine. 

Virtue's on-ice persona even inspired her off-ice performance as she channelled Satine, the tragic character from Moulin Rouge she embodied in her gold-medal-winning free dance, as demonstrated in the  Instagram video posted by Vogue Japan editor Mayumi Nakamura:

The shoot consisted of several different looks, including graffiti-patterned leggings with powdery blue robe and a layered lace gown. Virtue called it "the most perfect, magical day" and made sure to give a shout out on her Instagram story to the whole crew that worked on the shoot. 

Now for Canadian Tessa Virtue fans, one real question remains, "Does Vogue Japan ship to Montreal?"

Follow @CBCOlympics on Instagram to keep tabs on all your favourite Olympians

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us