Tessa Virtue strikes a pose with Vogue Japan

Tessa Virtue is having a pretty good year.

She set the bar high in February when she and ice-dance partner Scott Moir won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Since then media and sponsorship opportunities have been robust for Virtue, from touring with Stars on Ice, to print ads and commercials, even an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she and Moir played a game of The definitely not dating game.

It's no wonder the 29-year-old London, Ont. native was included on ESPNW's list of 25 most famous female athletes in the world. She is the lone Canadian on the list.

'Dream come true'

If that's not enough to keep the Canadian ice dance queen smiling, on Tuesday she was in Tokyo living "an absolute dream come true" as she shared behind-the-scenes moments from her fashion shoot with the Japanese edition of Vogue.

Someone pinch me. I’m shooting with <a href="https://twitter.com/voguemagazine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@voguemagazine</a> in Japan !!! An absolute dream come true. <a href="https://t.co/zsP1ULAEnt">pic.twitter.com/zsP1ULAEnt</a> —@tessavirtue

A scroll through Virtue's Instagram feed and one can tell her style and fashion sense is an important part of her personality, both on and off the ice, so it's no surprise that she was excited at the opportunity with the world's premiere fashion magazine.

Virtue's on-ice persona even inspired her off-ice performance as she channelled Satine, the tragic character from Moulin Rouge she embodied in her gold-medal-winning free dance, as demonstrated in the Instagram video posted by Vogue Japan editor Mayumi Nakamura:

The shoot consisted of several different looks, including graffiti-patterned leggings with powdery blue robe and a layered lace gown. Virtue called it "the most perfect, magical day" and made sure to give a shout out on her Instagram story to the whole crew that worked on the shoot.

Now for Canadian Tessa Virtue fans, one real question remains, "Does Vogue Japan ship to Montreal?"

Does Vogue Japan ship to Montreal because I will NEED this magazine the second it hits the stands. So major, congratulations Tessa! 💅🏽 —@fangalriri

Follow @CBCOlympics on Instagram to keep tabs on all your favourite Olympians