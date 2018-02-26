Hero's welcome awaits Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the Olympians expected to return home, bringing two sets of gold medals with them.

The pair, who captured international attention at the Pyeongchang Games, is scheduled to land in London, Ont., Monday evening.

Their first-place wins in ice dancing and team figure skating in South Korea brought their total Olympic medal count to five, making them the most decorated figure skaters in the history of the Games.

But in addition to their medal success, they were also some of the most talked about athletes in Pyeongchang.

They garnered a new group of fans who swooned over their on-ice chemistry and speculated they might be in a romantic relationship — a rumour the athletes have been denying for years.

Canadian athletes are returning home with a record 29 medals this year, finishing third overall in the Games.

Chan, Sharpe's golden return

A crowd of lively fans dressed in red, waving Canadian flags and singing the national anthem flocked to Vancouver's airport Monday to greet Canadian Olympic gold medallists Cassie Sharpe and Patrick Chan, as well as other athletes returning from the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Chan said it was just beginning to sink in that he'd won gold in the team skating event.

"It's a nice feeling," the Toronto skater said with a grin, adding that he plans to leave it in his suitcase for a little while.

"I'll take a look at it every once in a while. It's sometimes better to keep it away and then just enjoy it once in a while."

Chan, 27, is now set to retire, although he said he would continue to be involved in skating and perform at shows. He also hopes to eventually open his own skating school that will bring together Vancouver-area coaches and athletes.

"I've waited for so long, in a way," said Chan, who recently relocated to Vancouver. "It's a new beginning and a rebirth."

Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., also said she was excited to be back in her own bed, cook herself some food and "just hang out." Her gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe was tucked into the pocket of her Team Canada sweater.

"It's phenomenal," she said. "It feels even better to hold it on Canadian soil. It feels good bringing it home."

"Personally, it's a bucket list thing. How many people get to say they won gold at the Olympics?" she added. "But then of course, feeling the pride and feeling everybody from Canada being so proud of you and being so happy that you're bringing it home to them ... it's incredible."