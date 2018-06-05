Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline cross-Canada 'thank you' tour
Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour. The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.
Coast-to-coast showcase set to hit 30 cities this fall
The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John's, N.L.
The tour follows Canada's gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don't ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.
Tickets for the "Thank You Canada Tour" go on sale Friday.
