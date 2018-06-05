Skip to Main Content
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline cross-Canada 'thank you' tour

Road To The Olympic Games

Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour. The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

Coast-to-coast showcase set to hit 30 cities this fall

The Canadian Press ·
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate their gold medal in figure skating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The two will hit the road on a cross-Canada tour later this year. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, B.C., and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John's, N.L.

The tour follows Canada's gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don't ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Tickets for the "Thank You Canada Tour" go on sale Friday.

