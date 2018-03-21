Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Figure skating world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU figure skating world championships.

Watch coverage on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above ​on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On Wednesday's program, we feature coverage of the ladies and pairs short programs from the ISU figure skating world championships from Milan, Italy.

Return on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET for action from the men's short and pairs free.

Coverage continues through Saturday.

