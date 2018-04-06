Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Synchronized Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET featuring the World Synchronized Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden.

Canada has two entries at the event: Nexxice and Les Supremes.

Nexxice earned bronze in 2017 and has had success in recent years, taking gold in 2015 and a string of silvers from 2012-14.

Russian team Paradise is the defending champion, while Marigold IceUnity (Finland) captured silver last year.

