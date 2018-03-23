Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating worlds, 1st Canadian female champ in 45 years
Karen Magnussen's 1973 win was last time a Canadian woman claimed gold
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond won the figure skating world title with a nearly perfect performance as Olympic champion Alina Zagitova fell a jaw-dropping three times and crowd favourite Carolina Kostner turned in a lackluster skate — both tumbling completely off the podium — in Milan, Italy, on Friday.
The win marks the first time a Canadian has held the title since Karen Magnussen captured gold in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, 45 years ago.
Osmond, 22, of Marystown, N.L., who skated first in the final group, watched with amazement from the sidelines after Zagitova's and Kostner's disastrous programs handed her the title and deprived the two favourites any medals at all. Japan's Wakaba Higuchi finished second and teammate Satoko Miyahara was third.
Skating to a Swan Lake-Black Swan suite, Osmond easily won the long program with 150.50 points for a total score of 223.23. She hit seven triples with only a minor deduction for stepping out of a combination jump, seemingly leaving the door open to either Kostner, who had an eight-point lead after the short program, and the young Russian jumping genius, Zagitova, to battle for the title.
But Zagitova fell on a straight lutz, missing a combination, then fell again on two subsequent combinations. The 15-year-old waited two minutes to start her jumps, which in theory raises their value, but in this competition she seemed sapped of energy. The crowd rallied behind her in sympathy after the second fall, clapping rhythmically to urge her on.
All Kostner had to do was skate clean. But her nerves showed when she doubled a triple lutz. And she fell on a triple salchow late in the program. All of her artistic prowess couldn't make up for the errors in what could be her last world championship — in her home country no less.
Fellow Canadian Gabrielle Daleman, of Newmarket, Ont., finished in seventh place. The 20-year-old turned in a season-best 71.61 in her short skate.
Osmond is also coming off a bronze medal in the women's competition at last month's Winter Games in South Korea.
With files from CBC Sports
