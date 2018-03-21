Canada's Osmond, Daleman in contention at figure skating worlds
Skaters sit 4th, 6th after short program
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman sit fourth and sixth, respectively, after Wednesday's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.
Osmond, a native of Marystown, N.L., earned a score of 72.73 for her skate. The 22-year-old recently captured bronze in the women's event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Daleman, of Newmarket, Ont., turned in a season-best 71.61 in her short skate. The 20-year-old guaranteed a gold medal for Canada in the team event at the Winter Games with her free skate; Osmond, who lives and trains in Sherwood Park, Alta., also earned gold in that event.
Italy's Carolina Kostner holds the lead heading into Friday's free program with 80.27. Russia's Alina Zagitova, who won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics, is close behind at 79.51. Satoko Miyahara of Japan is third at 74.36.
Larkyn Austman of Coquitlam, B.C., also competed but did not qualify for the free skate.
Osmond and Daleman made history at the 2017 world championships when they become the first Canadian women to land on the podium in the same event.
Defending champion and Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva is not competing in Milan due to a persistent foot injury.
