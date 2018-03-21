Canadian duo Moore-Towers, Marinaro 10th after short program at figure skating worlds
Reigning Olympic champs Savchenko, Massot lead pack
Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro opened the figure skating world championships with a 10th-place finish in the pairs short program.
The skaters from St. Catharines, Ont., and Sarnia, Ont., respectively, scored 70.49 at the event in Milan, Italy on Wednesday. That mark represented a season-best for the duo.
"It was difficult today," said Moore-Towers, who is battling an ankle injury. "We haven't done a full program since the Olympics. But we were successful in staying present in each moment and finished strong."
Reigning Olympic champs Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany are first (82.98), Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia second (81.29) and Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France third (75.32).
If Savchenko and Massot hold on through the free program, it will be the couple's first world championship title in three tries.
Pyeongchang bronze medallists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, of Canada, retired following the Games.
Meanwhile, Canada's Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe scored 59.98 to sit 18th after the short program. Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau place 22nd at 55.68.
With files from The Associated Press
