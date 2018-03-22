Skip to Main Content
Canada's Keegan Messing skates to personal best at world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Keegan Messing skates to personal best at world championships

Canada's Keegan Messing skated to a new personal best in the men's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy. The 26-year-old scored 93.00 to sit sixth heading into Saturday's free program.

26-year-old is 6th after short program with score of 93.00

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Keegan Messing is sixth after scoring a personal best Thursday in the men's figure skating short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy. (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)
comments

Canada's Keegan Messing skated to a personal best score of 93.00 to sit sixth after Thursday's men's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.

His previous high was 86.33 set in September 2017 at the Autumn Classic International.

Messing scored a 93.00 in his short program to sit in sixth place, heading into the free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. 7:03

Messing, 26, is coming off a 12th-place finish at his first Olympic Games.

The Sherwood Park, Alta. native scored a 93.00 in the short program, to sit in sixth place at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. 1:42

American Nathan Chen leads with a score of 101.94 followed closely by Russia's Mikhail Kolyada, who scored 100.08. Vincent Zhou, also of the U.S., is in third after scoring 96.78.

Chen looks for redemption after a disastrous short program in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that saw him fall to 17th, only to win the free skate and finish fifth overall.

Toronto's Nam Nguyen skated to a score of 67.79 to finish 25th and won't qualify for Saturday's free skate (5 a.m. ET), which includes the top 24 skaters from the short program.

Nguyen's 67.79 points in the men's short program were not enough, as he missed qualifying for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships free program by 0.34 points. 1:06

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us