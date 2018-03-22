Canada's Keegan Messing skates to personal best at world championships

Canada's Keegan Messing skated to a personal best score of 93.00 to sit sixth after Thursday's men's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.

His previous high was 86.33 set in September 2017 at the Autumn Classic International.

Messing scored a 93.00 in his short program to sit in sixth place, heading into the free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. 7:03

Messing, 26, is coming off a 12th-place finish at his first Olympic Games.

The Sherwood Park, Alta. native scored a 93.00 in the short program, to sit in sixth place at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. 1:42

American Nathan Chen leads with a score of 101.94 followed closely by Russia's Mikhail Kolyada, who scored 100.08. Vincent Zhou, also of the U.S., is in third after scoring 96.78.

Chen looks for redemption after a disastrous short program in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that saw him fall to 17th, only to win the free skate and finish fifth overall.

Toronto's Nam Nguyen skated to a score of 67.79 to finish 25th and won't qualify for Saturday's free skate (5 a.m. ET), which includes the top 24 skaters from the short program.