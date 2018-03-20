Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the pairs short at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The world championships will also be featured on Road to the Olympic Games on CBC Television Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. local time and Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Canada's entries

Men:

Keegan Messing

Nam Nguyen

Elladj Balde

Kevin Reynolds

Roman Sadovsky

Women:

Larkyn Austman

Gabrielle Daleman

Kaetlyn Osmond

Alaine Chartrand

Alicia Pineault

Pairs:

Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro

Camille Ruest & Andrew Wolfe

Julianne Seguin & Charlie Bilodeau

Liubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch

Sydney Kolodziej & Maxime Deschamps

Ice dance: