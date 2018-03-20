Coming Up
Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Watch live action from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, beginning with the women's short program Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET in Milan, Italy.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET from Milan, Italy
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET with the women's short program, followed by the pairs short at 1:20 p.m. ET.
The world championships will also be featured on Road to the Olympic Games on CBC Television Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. local time and Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
Canada's entries
Men:
- Keegan Messing
- Nam Nguyen
- Elladj Balde
- Kevin Reynolds
- Roman Sadovsky
Women:
- Larkyn Austman
- Gabrielle Daleman
- Kaetlyn Osmond
- Alaine Chartrand
- Alicia Pineault
Pairs:
- Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro
- Camille Ruest & Andrew Wolfe
- Julianne Seguin & Charlie Bilodeau
- Liubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch
- Sydney Kolodziej & Maxime Deschamps
Ice dance:
- Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier
- Carolane Soucisse & Shane Firus
- Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje
- Haley Sales & Nikolas Wamsteeker
