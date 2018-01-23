Watch the Four Continents figure skating championships
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Tuesday to watch live coverage from the Four Continents figure skating championships in Taipei City.
Coverage begins with the ice dance short program at 8:30 p.m. ET , followed by the pairs short at 11:40 p.m. ET.
The ladies short program begins our coverage on Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. ET, with the ice dance free skate set for 10:50 p.m. ET.
Next up is the men's short program on Thursday at 3:35 a.m. ET, with the pairs free program scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. ET.
The ladies competition wraps up with the free program on Friday at 3:40 a.m.. ET, followed by the men's free at 11:30 p.m. ET
The gala event concludes the event and runs Saturday at 5 a.m. ET
You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.