Olympic medal hopeful Miyahara leads after Four Continents short program

Olympic medal hopeful Satoko Miyahara finished first in the women's short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday, leading a Japanese sweep of the top three positions in Taipei, Taiwan.

Miyahara under-rotated her opening triple lutz but completed all her other jumps to score 71.74 points and edge teammate Kaori Sakamoto by .40 points. Mai Mihara was third with 69.84 points while Mariah Bell of the United States was fourth with 62.90.

Alaine Chartrand is the top Canadian, sitting eighth at 59.86, followed by Alicia Pineault in 14th at 51.53, and Michelle Long in 17th place with 49.77.

Live coverage on CBCSports.ca continues with the ice dance free skate on Wednesday 10:50 p.m. ET.

Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of the United States were first in the pairs short program with 66.76 points.

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia were second with 66.45 points, while American pair Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea were third with 65.74.

Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch head into the free skate in fifth place with 64.50 points, while Sydney Kolodziej and Maxime Deschamps are eighth at 56.18 and Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe sit ninth at 54.70 to round out the Canadians in the pairs field.

Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker are at the top of the pack heading into the ice dance free skate with 69.08 points. Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan are next at 65.27 and Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus of Canada are third at 65.11.

The men's short program is slated for Thursday at 3:35 a.m. ET, followed by the pairs free program at 11 p.m.

Ladies competition wraps up with the free program on Friday at 3:40 a.m.. ET and the men's free at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The event concludes Saturday with the gala at 5 a.m.

