Boyang Jin beats Shoma Uno to win Four Continents men's competition

Boyang Jin of China jumped his way to gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in the last international competition before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jin, who missed last month's Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final with foot injuries, received 200.78 points in Saturday's free skate for a total of 300.95.

Jin's routine included a huge quadruple lutz, quad salchow, a quad toe-double toe and a quad toe. The only glitch came when the two-time worlds bronze medallist stumbled on a triple lutz-double toe combination.

Japan's Shoma Uno, first after the short program, scored 197.45 points and totalled 297.94 to slip to second.

Jason Brown of the United States was third with a season's best 179.44 points for 269.22 overall.

Canada's skaters all landed in the top 10.

Kevin Reynolds lead the way, charging back from a 13th-best short program to finish seventh overall.

He opened his free skate with a solid quad Salchow and delivered a clean program which included a quad-triple-double combo.

"Amazing," Reynolds said. "It was everything I could have asked for in what could be my last performance. I laid it all on the ice. Regardless of what the marks were I was thrilled to perform in front of all my fans here and I felt the joy that they felt."

Fellow Canadians Elijah Balde and Nam Nguyen finished eighth and ninth, respectively.