Nathan Chen lays waste to field to win figure skating worlds title

American Nathan Chen crushed the competition at the figure skating world championships in Milan, Italy on Saturday, leaving nobody even close to competing for gold.

Chen scored 219.46 in the free program, completing six quads, to give him a total score of 321.40, both the second highest of all-time.

The 18-year-old was the only competitor in the last group not to fall.

Chen sat down with CBC's Paul Martini after his dominating performance at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy. 1:37

Japan's Shoma Uno won silver despite three spectacular falls, finishing with a total score of 273.77, over 47 points back of Chen.

Russian Mikhail Kolyada fell twice but still won the bronze.

Canada's Keegan Messing placed eighth at his first ever worlds with a score of 252.30.

The Canadian fell once during his free skate, but was still able to crack the top ten, placing 8th in his first-ever World Championship 8:05

Messing spoke with CBC's Paul Martini after his 8th place finish at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy 1:16

The ice dance free will go later Saturday, and will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca.