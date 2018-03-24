Nathan Chen lays waste to field to win figure skating worlds title
American scores 321.40, over 47 points higher than 2nd place
American Nathan Chen crushed the competition at the figure skating world championships in Milan, Italy on Saturday, leaving nobody even close to competing for gold.
Chen scored 219.46 in the free program, completing six quads, to give him a total score of 321.40, both the second highest of all-time.
The 18-year-old was the only competitor in the last group not to fall.
Japan's Shoma Uno won silver despite three spectacular falls, finishing with a total score of 273.77, over 47 points back of Chen.
Russian Mikhail Kolyada fell twice but still won the bronze.
Canada's Keegan Messing placed eighth at his first ever worlds with a score of 252.30.
The ice dance free will go later Saturday, and will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca.
With files from The Associated Press