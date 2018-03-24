Papadakis and Cizeron reach highest peak, set records at figure skating worlds

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France took the gold with 207.20 points at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday, setting worlds records in the short, free and total score.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. were second at 196.64, while Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje collected their third career world championship medal with a personal best 192.35.

The pair from France set a new ice dance world record by scoring a total of 207.20 points, on their way to their 3rd world title at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy. 8:19



''I don't have words for this moment right now,'' said Weaver. "The program went by so fast and before we knew it we were standing on the podium.''



The couple were performing their popular Je Suis Malade program.



"We will remember this moment,'' said Poje. ''We really wanted to have that last one go and have a smile on our face at the end of it.'' ''I don't have words for this moment right now,'' said Weaver. "The program went by so fast and before we knew it we were standing on the podium.''The couple were performing their popular Je Suis Malade program."We will remember this moment,'' said Poje. ''We really wanted to have that last one go and have a smile on our face at the end of it.''

The Canadian duo skated to a season-best free dance score of 114.04 points to capture bronze at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy 7:58

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto were sixth and Carolane Soucisse of Chateauguay, Que., and Shane Firus of North Vancouver 14th.



''To finish on a high note is so rewarding,'' said Gilles. ''This was a roller coaster season for us but we've really been pushing ourselves to improve.''



Soucisse and Firus were hoping to fare better.



''Our performances were not as solid as we wanted them to be,'' said Soucisse. ''But overall we gave a good impression at our first worlds.''