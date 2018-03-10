Canada's Phan surges to 4th at world junior figure skating championships
Laval, Que., native entered Saturday's free skate in 14th place
Joseph Phan of Laval, Que., rocketed from 14th after the short program to fourth overall with a solid free skate in the men's event on Saturday at the world junior figure skating championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Phan came within less than a point of the podium for Canada's second heartbreaking fourth place finish this week.
Russia was 1-2 with Alexev Erokhov first at 231.52 and Artur Danielan second at 218.76. Matteo Rizzo of Italy was third at 211.58 and Phan earned 210.91. Alexei Krasnozhon of the U.S., the leader after the short, withdrew from the free skate.
"I was confident I would move up but I wasn't expecting 10 spots," said Phan, 16, who ranked third for his free skate. "There were some minor mistakes like some steps outs I usually don't do. I fought my way through the program and I'm really proud of it."
Conrad Orzel of Woodbridge, Ont., gained two spots for 13th.
In women's competition, Alexandra Trusova led Russia to a 1-2 finish
