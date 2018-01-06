Ashley Wagner left off U.S. Olympic figure skating team

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen, the top three finishers at the U.S. national championships on Friday, were selected Saturday to the U.S. team for the Olympics in Pyeongchang next month.

However, three-time American champ Ashley Wagner, who complained vigorously about the marks after the free skate, was not included. Four years ago, Wagner also finished fourth but was placed on the team ahead of Nagasu. Wagner wound up with a bronze medal in the team event.

One stat says it all about US women’s skating competition: Bradie Tennell 69.71 component (artistic) score. Ashley Wagner 68.00. Tennell is an amazing jumper and talent, but not in Wagner’s league on components, not even close. Judges here clearly wanted to dump Wagner. —@cbrennansports

Wagner, who earned a score of 196.19 for fourth, had the crowd going for most of her energetic routine, but a flawed lutz as her final jump was costly. She responded to the fans with a deep bow when she finished, yet was shaking her head "no" when her marks were posted. Hours later, after she verbally campaigned to be placed on the Olympic team again, Wagner was left off.

As an athlete, I'm allowed to be mad. As a senior competitor with over 10 years of experience, I'm allowed to question things. At the end of the day, I laid out my best and I'm going home proud! Congrats to the lovely ladies of the team, you've got me in your cheering squad now! —@AshWagner2010

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Tennell and Chen, 18, the 2017 U.S. winner, made their first Olympics. Nagasu, now 24, was fourth at the 2010 Games.

Alternates are Wagner (first alternate), Mariah Bell (second alternate) and Angela Wang (third alternate). Only Wagner has been to an Olympics among those three.

No matter what happens. Thank you to every single person in that rink for giving me a special moment I will never forget. Thank you. —@AshWagner2010

U.S. Figure Skating uses a committee to decide the squad, and it went with the results of Friday night. Past performances and a variety of other data are included in the decision making.

The remainder of the team — three men, three ice dance couples and one pair — is scheduled to be announced Sunday.

Rising star Tennell's near-perfect free skate (219.51) earned her first national crown. Tennell, a long shot entering the season, was spotless in the short program two days ago, then as the final skater in the long program she didn't miss a trick under tremendous pressure. Her top competitors, Nagasu and Chen, already had put down superb routines.

Lastly Twitter, before you eat me alive, don't forget there is a real person on the other end of your tweets. ❤ —@AshWagner2010

"I just had to keep calm and focus on what I knew I could do," Tennell said. "There's the initial butterflies, but I kind of start to lose myself and keep going.

"I don't think it's sunk in quite yet. I'm still kind of shocked. It's indescribable to me."

Nagasu, U.S. champ 10 years ago and a 2010 Olympian, capped a sensationally sweet comeback with a flowing performance to finish second at 213.84, assuring a spot in next month's Olympics — a berth she was denied in 2014 by the selection committee. That position for Sochi was given to Wagner, who had a better overall record.

Chen, the defending champion, was third at 198.59.