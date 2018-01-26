Canadian pair Ilyushechkina, Moscovitch finish 4th at Four Continents

Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch of Toronto ranked fifth in both programs but it was worth fourth overall in pairs on Friday at the ISU Four Continents figure skating championships in Taipei, Taiwan.

The U.S. took the top two spots on the podium with Tarah Kane and Danny O'Shea first at 194.42 and Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc second at 190.61. Tae Ok Ryom and Ju Sik Kim of North Korea were third at 184.98. The Canadians followed at 179.00.

"It was a rough one," said Moscovitch. "It was a lot of work. It seemed like we couldn't get fully in synch with each other, but we did a good job fighting until the end."

Camille Ruest of Rimouski, Que., and Drew Wolfe of Calgary moved from ninth to seventh and Sydney Kolodziej of Montreal and Maxime Deschamps of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., were ninth.

In the women's competition, Kaori Sakamoto led Japan to a medal sweep. Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., was eighth, Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., 13th and Michelle Long of Newmarket, Ont., 15th.

​Coverage of the Four Continents figure skating championships continues at CBCSports.ca on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET with the men's free program, followed by the gala on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET ​

