Carolane Soucisse, Shane Firus skate to ice dance silver at Four Continents championships

Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus won silver at the Four Continents figure skating championships on Thursday in Taipei City.

American duo of Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker win gold

Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus, pictured at an October event, won bronze at the Four Continents figure skating championships in Taipei City on Thursday. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via The Associated Press)

The ice-dance pair earned 164.96 points in their free skate, including a technical score of 54.58.

Soucisse, from Chateauguay, Que., and Firus, from North Vancouver, B.C., finished well behind the American duo of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, who scored 174.29 points.

Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan won bronze with 163.86 points.

The Canadian duos of Sarah Arnold/Thomas Williams and Haley Sales/Nikolas Wamsteeker finished eighth (140.10) and ninth (139), respectively.

Coverage of the Four Continents figure skating championships continues at CBCSports.ca Thursday with the men's short program at 3:35 a.m. ET, followed by the pairs free program at 11 p.m.

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

