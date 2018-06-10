Erica Wiebe qualifies for wrestling world championships

Canadian Olympic wrestling gold medallist Erica Wiebe qualified for the 2018 world championships with a win at the women's national team trials in Toronto.

Wiebe, who also earned gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, faced off against 2017 world championships bronze medallist Justina Di Stasio in the 76-kilogram class. The Calgary-based grappler originally from Stittsville, Ont., won a back and forth affair 3-2.

The winners from each weight class, barring injury, will represent Canada at the world championships in Budapest.

Oliva Di Bacco upset Commonwealth Games silver medallist Danielle Lappage at 68 kg, walking away with a 4-1 victory.

Alexandria Town proved to be too much for the rest of the 57 kg weight class. She won her matches 10-0, 6-0, and 13-2 against Emily Schaefer, Samantha Stewart, and Hannah Taylor.

Linda Morais took top spot at 62 kg. She defeated Breanne Graham and Jessica Brouilette 13-2 and 10-1.

Commonwealth Games teammates Diana Weicker and Jessica MacDonald finished atop their 53 kg and 50 kg weight classes, respectively. Weicker won two close matches against Abby Lloyd 9-6 and Kristina McLaren 10-9.

The 2018 world championships take place from Oct. 20-28.