It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including three Canadians claiming gold at the Dew Tour, while several other athletes picked up silver and bronze medals on the World Cup circuit.
Here's a look at what you may have missed.
Successful tour of Dew-ty
It was a golden weekend for Canadians at the Dew Tour stop in Breckenridge, Colo.
Cassie Sharpe got things started by winning the women's superpipe competition. The 2016 Winter X Games champion laid down a monstrous second run to take the title.
On Saturday, Spencer O'Brien and Max Parrot followed suit, capturing top spot on the podium in women's and men's snowboard slopestyle.
Canadian lugers love Lake Placid
The Canadian luge team continued to build off the success it had last weekend at its home track in Calgary by scoring four medals at what could be considered its home-away-from home in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith took their first medals of the World Cup season with bronze in doubles, while Alex Gough and Kim McRae crowded the podium in the women's event, taking silver and bronze, respectively.
Gough added her second medal of the weekend by claiming silver in the sprint competition.
Meanwhile, it was a heartbreaking weekend for John Fennell. The Canadian slider was attempting to make the U.S. team for Pyeongchang but a broken sled dashed his Olympic hopes.
Canadians crowd Igls podium
Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva also provided a heaping dose of Canadian content on the podium in women's skeleton at the Igls track in Innsbruck, Austria.
The teammates finished with silver and bronze, respectively, in Saturday's event.
Bobsledders take silver, denied bronze
The Canadian bobsleigh team made a few appearances on the podium in Igls, but will only get credit for two medals.
While Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden earned silver in the two-man, Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright were stripped of their bronze-medal finish in that event after it turned out their sled was not up to code.
Kripps and Lumsden teamed up again for silver in the four-man event, joined by Alexander Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith.
Career milestone for aerialist
Lewis Irving brought home his first-ever World Cup medal from the aerials competition at Secret Garden, China.
Even better for Irving is that the course will be the one used during the 2022 Olympics.
Silver in SBX
The Canadian duo of Meryeta O'Dine and Zoe Bergermann won silver at a World Cup event in Austria on Sunday.
Well done ladies! @meryetaodine & @zoebergs race to silver in Montafon, AUT in the World Cup Snowboardcross team event to nab their first World Cup medals of the season! #OurSummit #OhCanada 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦—
@CanadaSnowboard
📷: © Chad Buchholz pic.twitter.com/Bc8Ck8xxEZ
Guay regrets competing
The Canadian alpine team didn't capture any medals this weekend, but that wasn't the biggest news coming out of Val Gardena.
Erik Guay, who was troubled by back problems earlier in the season, says he reaggravated the injury in the men's downhill and wished he had "just stayed home."
