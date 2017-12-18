It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including three Canadians claiming gold at the Dew Tour, while several other athletes picked up silver and bronze medals on the World Cup circuit.

Successful tour of Dew-ty

It was a golden weekend for Canadians at the Dew Tour stop in Breckenridge, Colo.

Cassie Sharpe got things started by winning the women's superpipe competition. The 2016 Winter X Games champion laid down a monstrous second run to take the title.

Cassie Sharpe wins Dew Tour Superpipe gold2:01

On Saturday, Spencer O'Brien and Max Parrot followed suit, capturing top spot on the podium in women's and men's snowboard slopestyle.

Spencer O'Brien soars to gold in snowboard slopestyle at Dew Tour2:38

Max Parrot flies to gold in snowboard slopestyle at Dew Tour2:43

Canadian lugers love Lake Placid

The Canadian luge team continued to build off the success it had last weekend at its home track in Calgary by scoring four medals at what could be considered its home-away-from home in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Tristan Walker and Justin Snith took their first medals of the World Cup season with bronze in doubles, while Alex Gough and Kim McRae crowded the podium in the women's event, taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Alex Gough adds silver medal in women's sprint1:11

Kimberley McRae speeds to podium finish in luge World Cup1:54

Gough added her second medal of the weekend by claiming silver in the sprint competition.

Canada's Alex Gough slides to 2nd-straight silver medal in Women's luge1:39

Meanwhile, it was a heartbreaking weekend for John Fennell. The Canadian slider was attempting to make the U.S. team for Pyeongchang but a broken sled dashed his Olympic hopes.

Canadians crowd Igls podium

Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva also provided a heaping dose of Canadian content on the podium in women's skeleton at the Igls track in Innsbruck, Austria.

The teammates finished with silver and bronze, respectively, in Saturday's event.

Mirela Rahneva slides to 1st skeleton World Cup medal of the season2:08

Elisabeth Vathje earns 3rd skeleton World Cup silver medal of the season2:07

Bobsledders take silver, denied bronze

The Canadian bobsleigh team made a few appearances on the podium in Igls, but will only get credit for two medals.

While Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden earned silver in the two-man, Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright were stripped of their bronze-medal finish in that event after it turned out their sled was not up to code.

Canadian bobsleigh duo DQ'd for faulty sled0:40

Canada's Justin Kripps, Jesse Lumsden win silver in 2-man bobsleigh2:04

Kripps and Lumsden teamed up again for silver in the four-man event, joined by Alexander Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith.

Justin Kripps wins silver again, this time in 4-man bobsleigh1:41

Career milestone for aerialist

Lewis Irving brought home his first-ever World Cup medal from the aerials competition at Secret Garden, China.

Lewis Irving wins bronze in men's aerials at Secret Garden1:00

Even better for Irving is that the course will be the one used during the 2022 Olympics.

Silver in SBX

The Canadian duo of Meryeta O'Dine and Zoe Bergermann won silver at a World Cup event in Austria on Sunday.

Meryeta O'Dine & Zoe Bergermann race to silver in Montafon, AUT in the World Cup Snowboardcross team event to nab their first World Cup medals of the season!



© Chad Buchholz

Guay regrets competing

The Canadian alpine team didn't capture any medals this weekend, but that wasn't the biggest news coming out of Val Gardena.

Erik Guay, who was troubled by back problems earlier in the season, says he reaggravated the injury in the men's downhill and wished he had "just stayed home."