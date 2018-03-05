Canada's Jasmin Duehring leaves track cycling worlds with bronze

Canada's Jasmin Duehring captured bronze Sunday in the women's points race at the UCI track cycling world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The 25-year-old of Vancouver rebounded from a disappointing seventh-place result in the scratch race earlier last week to collect 30 points, putting her behind only Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands and Jennifer Valente of the United States, who finished with 49 and 43 points, respectively.

Sweet kicks, <a href="https://twitter.com/JasminDuehring?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasminDuehring</a>! 👞 Third in the Points Race <a href="https://twitter.com/UCI_Track?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCI_Track</a> World Championships! 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/6N47aAVXZS">pic.twitter.com/6N47aAVXZS</a> —@CyclingCanada

Duehring said in a news release that she was proud to put in a medal-winning performance for Team Canada, which struggled at the event.

"We've had a strong team here, but it hasn't quite translated into medals, so I was really proud to have our Canadian flag go up once," said Duehring.

"I've been on the podium a few times in this event and the rainbow jersey has eluded me, so I really wanted to go for it. I raced aggressively and a couple of times tried to make a move to get a lap, but Kirsten Wild was so strong out there and she wasn't letting anyone get away."

Duehring claimed silver in the points race at the 2016 and 2012 UCI World Championships, and also took home a bronze in 2015.

She is coming off silver medal in the same event at the track cycling World Cup in December.

Canada's Jasmin Duehring, right, follows world champion Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands, left, and American Jennifer Valente of the U.S. during the women's points race on Sunday at the UCI track cycling world championships. (Peter Dejong / The Associated Press)

Duehring's bronze was Canada's only medal at the championships in Apeldoorn, however, the women's team pursuit squad finished just off the podium in fourth.

Jacques Landry, head coach at Cycling Canada, said the team did not post its best results at the event, but there's plenty to be learned from the experience.

"I think we are in a good situation," he said. "We may not have some of the rankings we are used to, but that is just a temporary situation and we'll be able to get back on track for when it really counts."