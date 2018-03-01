Canadian women in medal mix at track cycling worlds in team pursuit

Canada's women's team pursuit squad is excited at the prospects of competing for a medal at this week's UCI track cycling world championships.

Allison Beveridge, Ariane Bonhomme, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Steph Roorda will get a chance at gold or silver in Apeldoorn, Netherlands should they finish inside the top four in the next round of competition after qualifying fifth among eight teams on Thursday in a time of four minutes 24.071 seconds.

Placing outside the top four in the next round would leave the Canadians with only a shot at a bronze medal.

"It wasn't a great ride, but not a bad ride," Canada's women's track endurance coach Craig Griffin said in a statement released by Cycling Canada. "They put in a good 2,500 metres, which went to plan.

"I know we'll do better [Thursday]. The girls are fired up and ready to give it a go."

The Canadian men qualified eighth but faced the multi-Olympic and world championship medallists from New Zealand and failed to advance to the medal round, finishing eighth.

"I think they did pretty well," said coach Jono Hailstone. "It was definitely a PB [personal best] for them as one team on the track situation. I think it's a really good sign that going into Olympic qualifying that we are ranked top-eight in the world."

In the women's scratch race, German-Canadian cyclist Jasmin Duehring (nee Glaesser) rode conservatively until the final eight laps when she moved aggressively through the field but fell short of the leaders, placing seventh.

"It was a hard scratch race," the 25-year-old said, "and unfolded pretty much as I expected it would. I just missed the counter [attack] and waited that second too long and got caught behind some gaps.

"I'm really frustrated with my performance and it feels like a missed opportunity."