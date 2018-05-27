British cyclist Froome wins Giro d'Italia for 3rd straight Grand Tour victory

Chris Froome has won the Giro d'Italia for his third consecutive Grand Tour victory.

The four-time Tour de France champion had no trouble protecting his 46-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands in Sunday's mostly ceremonial final stage through historic Rome.

Froome has now won the Tour, Spanish Vuelta and Giro in succession, becoming only the third cyclist to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time. He is the first to achieve the feat since the Vuelta was moved to the end of the season in 1995.

Eddy Merckx won four straight between 1972 and 1973 and Bernard Hinault took three in a row in 1982 and 1983.

Sam Bennett won the final stage, a 115-kilometre (71-mile) leg of 10 laps around a circuit over the capital's cobblestones.