Canada captures bronze at world mixed doubles curling championship

Canada's Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres didn't have much time to feel sorry for themselves after losing the semifinal game at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in Sweden.

After a 7-5 loss to Switzerland to dash their golden dreams, Crocker and Muyres had to regroup and refocus in a hurry and prepare for the bronze medal game against Korea just a couple of hours later.

Canadian curlers have often called the bronze medal game the most difficult to play — in the curling-crazed country of Canada it's gold or bust.

Instead of dwelling on the fact they wouldn't become the first Canadian team ever to potentially win gold at the mixed doubles championship, they took to the ice for bronze and played a strong game against Korea. With the score 4-3 in the 7th end, Crocker and Muyres finished off the game by scoring four and defeating the Koreans 8-3 to capture bronze.

"To have a world medal in our sport is such an honour and something I have been working towards since I was about 12 years old," said Muyres.

"When you are playing for the maple leaf, it is your duty to give it your all and that's what we did."

New partners haven't looked back

Perhaps making their performance even more impressive is that Crocker and Muyres are a very new team. They came together just weeks before the national mixed doubles championship at the beginning of April. Crocker, who normally plays with her fiancé Geoff Walker, had to find a new partner because Walker was busy curling with Team Gushue at the world championship.

Crocker approached Muyres in March at the Brier in Regina to be her partner and they've never looked back. In total, the two played 20 games together over the past month and have won 17 of those games.

After the bronze medal win, Crocker was beaming with pride over what they accomplished together in a short time.

"I'm really proud of Kirk and I," said Crocker. "I really couldn't have asked for a better teammate and we battled every single shot."

Muyres was also very complimentary towards Crocker.

"I'm so proud of Laura and I'm honoured to call her my teammate. She's a true champion," Muyres said.

Swiss domination continues

Switzerland is a powerhouse in the mixed doubles curling world. Last year they defeated Canada's Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers in the championship game.

This year, they defeated Crocker and Muyres to go to the championship game. Then they went and won another title by defeating Russia. It marks the seventh time in the 11 times the event has been played that Switzerland has won gold. Canada is still looking for its first-ever mixed doubles title.

That being said, Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes captured the first-ever Olympic mixed doubles gold medal when the new discipline made its debut in PyeongChang.

The spotlight is now on this new style of curling and this bronze medal world championship experience already has Muyres thinking about the future.

"I think this experience will really help my career as I move forward," said Muyres. "We are relatively young in curling terms and to be able to have this pressure-packed experience for our country will go leaps and bounds in our development for 2022 and 2026."