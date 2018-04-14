Coming Up
Watch Grand Slam of Curling - Players' Championship
CBC Sports will have live coverage of the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship from Toronto with the women's quarter-finals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and the men's final on Sunday at 1230 p.m. ET.
Live stream begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch top curlers square off at the Players' Championship in Toronto.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the women's quarter-finals and resumes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the men's final.
