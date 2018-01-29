Jennifer Jones puts on dominant performance at Scotties

It was another dominating performance for Manitoba's Jennifer Jones at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The five-time Scotties champion scored six in the sixth end to nail down a 14-1 win against Yukon's Chelsea Duncan at the South Okanagan Events Centre Sunday afternoon.

The Manitoba rink scored three in the first and second ends and led 8-0 after four. Yukon scored one in the fifth end.

Jones also defeated Saskatchewan 12-5 on Saturday night to begin the tournament 2-0 and says it's important to start off with back-to-back solid performances.

"It feels good to go out there and make a lot of your shots and then it gives you some confidence," said Jones. "You also want to have those games where it goes down to the wire and you have to make those big shots in the later ends. I know we will have those too. It's nice to have some games that don't go the full distance. It's a long week."

Englot suffers 1st loss

Jones, of the St. Vital Curling Club in Winnipeg, said her crew wants to get used to the ice, rocks and speed early in the women's national championship, and that Sunday's draw tested them to do so.

"We're focusing on trying to make our shots precise and exact. Even when you have a big lead, you still want to do that."

As a team, Manitoba shot 91 per cent. Third Shannon Birchard shot 98 per cent.

In Sunday's late draws, Team Canada's Michelle Englot (2-1) suffered her first loss of the tournament, falling 10-6 to Alberta's Casey Scheidegger.

Wild-card skip Kerri Einarson, left, talks to teammates Kristin MacCuish, middle, and Liz Fyfe during her rink's 7-5 win over Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press )

Englot's Winnipeg rink is replacing defending champion Rachel Homan as the Ottawa skip prepares for the Olympic Games.

Ontario's Hollie Duncan edged Quebec's Emilia Gagne 7-5, leaving both skips with 1-2 records. Newfoundland and Labrador's Stacie Curtis earned a 10-3 win over Nunavut's Amie Shackleton (0-3). And Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee beat B.C.'s Kesa Van Osch 9-5 for her first victory.

Scheidegger and Curtis sit atop Pool B with 3-0 records. P.E.I. and B.C. both sit 1-2.

Einarson continues to impress

Wild-card entry Kerri Einarson remained undefeated in Pool A after holding off Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault 7-5. Einarson, who needed to beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey on Friday night to gain entry into the main draw, scored three in the eighth end before adding a single in the 10th.

"It's nice to get two W's to start with. You take your losses forward so you definitely don't want to lose any in this round," said Einarson.

Einarson was able to secure the win with an open shot in the 10th on her final rock.

"We had control of the whole entire game," said Einarson, adding they kept it clean throughout the last end."

The skip from the East St. Paul Curling Club said it was a strange feeling not being sure if she would be competing at the Scotties.

"It's so weird. Playing that game against Chelsea it's like, 'Oh my gosh. This is do or die. You are in it or you are not.' To get that second chance is huge."

Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson scored four in the ninth end to beat Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 8-4 and New Brunswick's Sylvie S. Robichaud had a deuce in the 10th to get past Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury 8-5.

The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round.