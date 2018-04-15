Skip to Main Content
Kevin Koe to put undefeated record on line in Players' Championship final

Road To The Olympic Games

Calgary's Kevin Koe scored a single in an extra end to beat Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 5-4 on Saturday night in the Players' Championship semifinal

Will face Sweden's Edin; women's final pits Canada's Jones against America's Sinclair

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Kevin Koe, pictured at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, will take on Sweden's Niklas Edin in the Players' Championship final on Sunday. (Aaron Favila/The Associated Press)
Calgary's Kevin Koe scored a single in an extra end to beat Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 5-4 on Saturday night in the Players' Championship semifinal.

Koe, the only men's skip to go undefeated through round-robin play at the Grand Slam of Curling tournament, will face world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in Sunday's final.

Calgary's Kevin Koe drew for a single in the extra end to defeat Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 5-4 1:03

Edin beat Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., in Saturday night's other semifinal. The game was a rematch of the world championship final one week ago in Las Vegas, which Edin won 7-3.

Edin scored a single in the eighth end, breaking a 4-4 tie for Saturday night's victory.

Edin had defeated Scotland's Kyle Smith in Saturday afternoon's quarter-final match. Koe started his day by edging Toronto's John Epping in the quarters.

In a rematch of the men's world championship final, Sweden's Niklas Edin stole a single in the 8th end to beat St. John's Brad Gushue 6-5. 0:51

On the women's side, defending champion Jennifer Jones advanced to the final by beating Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg 7-5.

Jones, the lone women's skip without a loss at the tournament, began her day with a 4-2 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in the quarter-finals.

American Jamie Sinclair edged Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 4-3 in the other semifinal Saturday night to earn her spot in the women's final against Jones. Sinclair beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg earlier in the day.

The women's final is scheduled for Sunday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre. The men will play in the afternoon.

The Players' Championship is the penultimate event of the Grand Slam curling season.

