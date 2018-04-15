Kevin Koe to put undefeated record on line in Players' Championship final
Will face Sweden's Edin; women's final pits Canada's Jones against America's Sinclair
Calgary's Kevin Koe scored a single in an extra end to beat Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 5-4 on Saturday night in the Players' Championship semifinal.
- Watch the Players' Championship men's final Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Financial burden can weigh on elite curlers
Koe, the only men's skip to go undefeated through round-robin play at the Grand Slam of Curling tournament, will face world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in Sunday's final.
Edin beat Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., in Saturday night's other semifinal. The game was a rematch of the world championship final one week ago in Las Vegas, which Edin won 7-3.
Edin scored a single in the eighth end, breaking a 4-4 tie for Saturday night's victory.
Edin had defeated Scotland's Kyle Smith in Saturday afternoon's quarter-final match. Koe started his day by edging Toronto's John Epping in the quarters.
On the women's side, defending champion Jennifer Jones advanced to the final by beating Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg 7-5.
Jones, the lone women's skip without a loss at the tournament, began her day with a 4-2 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in the quarter-finals.
American Jamie Sinclair edged Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 4-3 in the other semifinal Saturday night to earn her spot in the women's final against Jones. Sinclair beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg earlier in the day.
The women's final is scheduled for Sunday night at Mattamy Athletic Centre. The men will play in the afternoon.
The Players' Championship is the penultimate event of the Grand Slam curling season.
