Jennifer Jones, Mark Nichols steal playoff spot at mixed doubles curling trials

Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols survived an extra-end match against Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson on Saturday, keeping their Olympic hopes alive at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Jones and Nichols scored one in the eighth end to tie the match at 7-7, forcing an extra end. The pair took the win with a steal of two after Carey's final stone was heavy.

Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols steal victory from Carey/Hodgson.

The 9-7 win advanced Jones and Nichol to the Page 3-4 playoff where they will play Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, who earlier had eliminated Jill Officer and Reid Carruthers.

Whoever wins the Page 3-4 playoff will play the loser of the Page 1-2 playoff between Brad Gushue and Val Sweeting, and John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes in the semifinal at 8 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca) on Saturday.

FINAL FOUR 

Jones/Nichols
Lawes/Morris
Gushue/Sweeting
Peterman/Gallant

5 of 8 remaining are Olympic curling champions.

The winners of the entire event will be crowned on Sunday, and will represent Canada at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

