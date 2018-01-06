Skip to Main Content
Jennifer Jones, Mark Nichols steal playoff spot at mixed doubles curling trials

Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols survived a match against Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson that needed an extra end, keeping their Olympic hopes alive at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials.

Will play Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant for right to advance to semifinal

Jennifer Jones, pictured here in December, and teammate Mark Nichols advanced to the Page 3-4 playoff of the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials after surviving a match against Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols survived an extra-end match against Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson on Saturday, keeping their Olympic hopes alive at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Jones and Nichols scored one in the eighth end to tie the match at 7-7, forcing an extra end. The pair took the win with a steal of two after Carey's final stone was heavy.

The 9-7 win advanced Jones and Nichol to the Page 3-4 playoff where they will play Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, who earlier had eliminated Jill Officer and Reid Carruthers.

Whoever wins the Page 3-4 playoff will play the loser of the Page 1-2 playoff between Brad Gushue and Val Sweeting, and John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes in the semifinal at 8 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca) on Saturday. 

The winners of the entire event will be crowned on Sunday, and will represent Canada at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

Every draw of the trials will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. In addition, coverage of the final two days of the event, including the playoffs and final, will be available on CBC TV as part of the Road to the Olympic Games broadcast Saturday and Sunday. 

