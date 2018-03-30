Coming Up
Watch | Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian mixed doubles curling championship
Watch Road to the Olympic Games beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for coverage of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship from Leduc, Alta.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Watch Road to the Olympic Games beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for coverage of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship from Leduc, Alta.
Saturday's action will feature the elimination round.
Return to CBCSports.ca on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for the final.