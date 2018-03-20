Kevin Koe announces post-Olympic changes to curling team

Kevin Koe's Calgary-based curling rink is undergoing a major makeover after a fourth-place performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

B.J. Neufeld and Colton Flasch will join the team starting next season, according to a post on the team's Twitter account. Neufeld and Flasch will replace the departing Marc Kennedy and Brent Laing at third and second, respectively. Ben Hebert remains as lead.

"I wouldn't be committing to a team like this if I didn't think we could win," Hebert told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "This will give us a kick in the ass to keep working hard. It's great for us."

Neufeld joins Koe's team after competing with Mike McEwen's soon-to-be disbanded Winnipeg rink, while Flasch recently skipped in Saskatchewan according to CBC Sports' Devin Heroux.

Announcing the 🆕-look Team Koe! <br>Read more ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/4JmIPc16Mf">pic.twitter.com/4JmIPc16Mf</a> —@TeamKevinKoe

"I finally get to be the second best sweeper on the team," Hebert said, describing his new teammates as "two big horses up front."

"In the curling world, everyone who knows who Colton is .. [and] B.J. has been one of the best thirds in the world for a long time."

Laing is joining John Epping's new rink as second, while Kennedy is taking a hiatus from competitive curling.

"We talked about staying together and we looked at different options and it became pretty clear that just for whatever reason — circumstance, choices, what everybody was looking for — it's just the three of us weren't going to end up together," Laing told The Canadian Press on Monday.

Hebert acknowledged that it will be "bittersweet" competing without Kennedy for the first time in 12 years, but is excited for the new-look rink.

"This year is a tester year. It's the honeymoon stage. We all want to impress each other."

​Movement between curling teams is particularly frenetic after a Winter Olympics as teams re-form with a view to qualifying for the next games.

Epping's Toronto-based rink is also adding Craig Savill at lead, while Braeden Moscowy is leaving Reid Carruthers' Winnipeg team after four years playing vice. Moscowy said on Twitter that he curled on a broken ankle this season.