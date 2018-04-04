Hammy McMillan returns: Scottish curler follows in father's legendary footsteps

LAS VEGAS — Hammy McMillan is a hard name to forget, as fans who have followed the game of curling for years can attest.

McMillan is responsible for breaking the hearts of Canadian fans at the world championship in 1999 after defeating skip Jeff Stoughton in an extra end.

Now his son, Hammy McMillan Jr., is trying to follow in his father's footsteps at this year's world championship in Las Vegas.

"People always ask the question, am I Hammy's son? Even to this day a lot of the Canadian fans here are asking me that," the younger Hammy said.

"It was always a name I thought I had to live up to at one point."

High above the Orleans Arena sits a proud father. The elder Hammy is living and dying on every shot. McMillan Jr. is lead for the Scottish team skipped by Bruce Mouat. He joined the team this past year after playing with Tom Brewster the three previous seasons.

McMillan Sr. says he likes what he's seeing from the team this week. They had lost only one game going into Wednesday's evening draw

"For me, this is fantastic," he said. "I've watched him grow up and put so much effort into this game. For a father it's one of those things where I'm nervous. It's easier to be on the ice then sitting in the stands."

The first time the younger Hammy ever touched a curling rock was when his dad plunked him down on top of the granite and pushed him down the ice.

Hammy McMillan Jr. was introduced to the curling world at a very early age. (Devin Heroux/CBC Sports)

But for as much as McMillan Jr. likes reflecting on the past and hearing about his dad, he wants this to be the start of something for him in his career.

"I guess I was always destined to follow in his curling path. Now it's about making my own name in curling," he said.

Hammy's Canadian curling claim to fame

Hammy McMillan Sr. admits to having been a "taskmaster" on the ice.

"I was very focused and intense," he said. "Off the ice I smile, laugh and joke but on the ice it was all business. My heart was on my sleeve."

The bombastic, intense and animated Scottish skip rolled into Saint John, N.B., in 1999 for the world curling championship. After finishing the round-robin with a 6-3 record, McMillan and his team made it to the final game against Canadian curling icon Stoughton.

Stoughton, who is in Vegas this week and had a brief chat with McMillan, still can't escape that championship game and how it finished.

"I don't think our team was ready to play," Stoughton said. "We got down early but were able to force an extra end."

It was a dramatic finish in New Brunswick. Canada had two rocks somewhat buried and McMillan Sr. was forced to make a draw to the four-foot to win the game. Both remember it like yesterday.

Scotland skip Hammy McMillan, left, celebrates his team's gold medal win at the world curling championships in Saint John, N.B. on April 11, 1999 as Canada's third Johnathan Mead looks on at right. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

"I'll never forget in the extra end we hadn't played one side of the sheet for about four ends. He put the broom down on the in-turn side. I was thinking we have a really good shot at winning this game," Stoughton said.

"We looked at and decided there was more room on the other side and we hadn't played that in-turn side of the sheet," Hammy said.

They decided on the out-turn draw. It took not two sweepers, not three sweepers, but even the skipper got up and helped sweep to get the rock to the button for the win.

"We always said you need to beat Canada once. To play Jeff in the final, he's one of the icons in Canadian curling, was amazing," McMillan Sr. said.

Despite the loss, Stoughton says McMillan Sr. was a great competitor and character in the game.

"He was very animated. He loved the game. Always wanted to win. So passionate. Very vocal. Loud," Stoughton said with a laugh. "I guess he was like everything you'd think about a Scotsman wanting to win a curling game."

Father's pride — son's journey

Scotland is the only team to hand Canada's Brad Gushue a loss this week. The young team has been on a roll so far and are looking to lock up a playoff spot with a couple more wins.

McMillan Jr. is doing everything he can to make his father proud on the big stage in Vegas. He's also playing alongside his cousin, Grant Hardie — a family affair of sorts.

And while McMillan Jr. was always playing in his father's shadow, he never felt as though he had to play the sport his dad excelled in.

"There was never any pressure to play curling. I've loved it from the moment I tried it," he said.

McMillan Sr. is trying his best to let his son, nephew and the team do their own thing throughout competition, but there's been a couple of times when he's felt the need to share some advice.

"They're a good team. You do get nervous. You sit up here and think, I think that is a missed call. I did pick up the phone and text the coaches a couple times," McMillan Sr. said with a smile.

"They're all young guys full of talent. Hopefully, I'll be watching for a long time."

