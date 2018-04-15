Canada's Kevin Koe completes perfect run to win Players' Championship
Calgary's Kevin Koe maintained his perfect record en route to capturing the Players' Championship with a 6-2 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Sunday.
Calgary's Kevin Koe maintained his perfect record en route to capturing the Players' Championship with a 6-2 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Sunday.
Koe avenged his loss to Edin in the world championship final in Las Vegas one week ago. It is the fifth curling Grand Slam title of Koe's career.
The Koe rink finished the tournament with an untarnished 8-0 record.
Koe opened the scoring with the hammer, converting on a double takeout to score two points in the second end.
The reigning world champion cut the lead in half by drawing one in the third end.
After back-and-forth singles in the fourth and fifth, Koe's rink stretched the lead by taking out Edin's counter and scoring a deuce.
