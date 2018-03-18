Mike McEwen beats Brad Gushue for 7th Grand Slam title
Winnipeg rink delights home crowd at Elite 10 match play curling competition
Mike McEwen defeated Brad Gushue 3 and 1 Sunday in the final of the Grand Slam of Curling's Elite 10 match play competition in Winnipeg.
It's the seventh Grand Slam title for McEwen, who won it in front of a hometown crowd. McEwen's rink announced earlier this week they will disband after 11 years together at the end of this season.
McEwen was three up after four ends and cruised to victory. His team collected $28,000 of the $100,000 purse and qualified for the Humpty's Champions Cup, the final Grand Slam event of the season.
"It was the perfect weekend to do it — at home and a little luck of the Irish," McEwen said. "We played so well from start to finish and just fell in love with this format. A lot of really good ideas were implemented in this Grand Slam. It's exciting to be part of that."
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., was looking to add more hardware to his collection a week after successfully defending his Brier title.
In match play, a team wins an end by either scoring at least two points with the hammer or stealing any number of points.
With files from CBC Sports
