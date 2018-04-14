Fujisawa beats Crocker in tiebreaker at Players' Championship

Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa defeated Edmonton's Laura Crocker 8-3 in a tiebreaker game Saturday morning at the Players' Championship.

Fujisawa will face Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones in quarter-final play later in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Scotland's Eve Muirhead is scheduled to play Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson will meet American Nina Roth and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg will face American Jamie Sinclair.

In men's quarter-final play, Calgary's Kevin Koe will take on Toronto's John Epping and Brad Gushue of St. John's was to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Sweden's Niklas Edin was scheduled to play Scotland's Kyle Smith and Jason Gunnlaugson was to meet Mike McEwen in a battle of Winnipeg skips.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday night and the finals are set for Sunday.

The Players' Championship is the penultimate event of the Grand Slam curling season.