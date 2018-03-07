Canada's Kaitlyn Jones clinches semifinal berth at world junior curling championships
Tyler Tardi tied for 2nd with pair of draws remaining
Canada's Kaitlyn Jones picked up a pair of wins Wednesday on the second-last day of round-robin competition at the world junior curling championships.
Jones and her Halifax-based team qualified for the semifinals with a 10-7 win over Switzerland, breaking the game open with four in the seventh end. They capped the day with an 8-6 win over Norway to improve to 7-1.
Canada finishes the tournament with a match against first-place Sweden (8-0) in Thursday's afternoon session.
The battle for the other two semifinal spots will be tight, with China, South Korea, Norway, Switzerland and the United States all entering the final draw at 4-4.
In the men's competition, Tyler Tardi of Langley, B.C., increased his playoff chances with a 10-3 rout of South Korea. Tardi opened with six in the first end and coasted to victory.
Tardi was tied for second with the United States at 5-2 heading into the final two draws. Host Scotland beat Switzerland 10-5 to improve to 7-0 and qualify for the semifinals.
