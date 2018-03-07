Canada's junior skips win to remain in playoff picture at world curling
Canadian skips Tyler Tardi and Kaitlyn Jones both earned wins Tuesday to stay in the playoff picture at the world junior curling championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Canadian skips Tyler Tardi and Kaitlyn Jones both earned wins Tuesday to stay in the playoff picture at the world junior curling championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Tardi and his rink from Langley, B.C., edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end in the afternoon draw to improve to 4-2 while Jones (5-1) and her Halifax team downed Russia 9-6 in her only match of the day.
Canada's men's team, which began Tuesday's draws with a 7-5 loss to China, is tied for second place with Switzerland and the United States.
Jones is in sole possession of second place behind Sweden (6-0) on the women's side.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday. The top four teams of each gender advance to playoffs.
